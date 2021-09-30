BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,520 ($45.99) and last traded at GBX 3,520 ($45.99). 46,959 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 40,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,550 ($46.38).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,532.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,404.73. The firm has a market cap of £960.69 million and a PE ratio of 6.54.

In other news, insider John Le Poidevin bought 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,540 ($46.25) per share, with a total value of £80,004 ($104,525.74). Also, insider Claire Whittet bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($46.00) per share, with a total value of £52,815 ($69,003.14).

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

