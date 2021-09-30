BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of BHP Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $768.67.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BHP opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,818,461 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,438,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 131.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 621,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,269,000 after purchasing an additional 353,452 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.