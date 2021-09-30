Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $252.38 and last traded at $253.09. Approximately 6,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,385,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.89 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total transaction of $3,417,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,505 shares of company stock worth $70,198,643 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Bill.com by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after acquiring an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

