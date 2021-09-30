Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $791.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Rad exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. The company witnessed solid top-and bottom-line growth in the quarter under review. Increase in demand for qPCR, Western Blotting, Droplet Digital PCR and Process Media products is encouraging. Further, strength in its key product lines across major geographic regions buoys optimism. The uptick in the Clinical Diagnostics arm driven by the ongoing recovery across product lines in all regions during the reported quarter is encouraging as well. The raised 2021 revenue guidance is indicative of continuation of this bullish trend. Bio-Rad has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, the year-over-year rise in operating cost is worrying. Further, foreign-exchange woes, stiff competition and pandemic-led macroeconomic troubles persist.”

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $749.27 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $507.22 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $773.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.66.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.