Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Gap Down to $802.96

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $802.96, but opened at $757.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $746.90, with a volume of 346 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $773.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,676,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,592,000 after buying an additional 57,614 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 406,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,757,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

