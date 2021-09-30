BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.79 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

