BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $433.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $451.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.46.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock opened at $277.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $67.10 and a twelve month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 9.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,112,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.