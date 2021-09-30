BioPassport Token Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $15.63 million and approximately $50.66 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00055011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00117714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00173737 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

