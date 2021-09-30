Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 2,292 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $61,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $314,921.25.

On Friday, September 24th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $136,630.53.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 154,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,908. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

