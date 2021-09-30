Bitcoin Cash (BCH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.16 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $9.40 billion and $1.16 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $498.23 or 0.01147477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,419.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.94 or 0.00474289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.54 or 0.00296051 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048989 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003611 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000683 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,859,919 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

