Bitcoin Diamond Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.99 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $294.00 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00003631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000845 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00026128 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00030979 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

