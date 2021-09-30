Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stake Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,656,000 after acquiring an additional 228,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth $320,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $71.22 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

