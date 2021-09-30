BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 852,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.33% of Renewable Energy Group worth $544,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 23,536 shares valued at $1,325,933. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.