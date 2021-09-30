BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,583,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of SPS Commerce worth $557,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after acquiring an additional 300,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after purchasing an additional 290,297 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SPS Commerce by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,605,000 after purchasing an additional 73,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 468,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 49,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $163.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.03 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.31 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

