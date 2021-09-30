BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,189,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 303,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.16% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $566,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% during the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,473,000 after purchasing an additional 669,334 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,387,000 after buying an additional 2,929,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,927,000 after buying an additional 221,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after acquiring an additional 276,228 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

