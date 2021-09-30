BlackRock Inc. Sells 72,064 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 72,064 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of WD-40 worth $530,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in WD-40 by 32.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,913,000 after acquiring an additional 405,916 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,785,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 25.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,719,000 after buying an additional 52,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1,091.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 38,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $234.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $183.55 and a 1 year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

