BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,056,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,064 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.24% of Casey’s General Stores worth $595,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $6,419,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.38 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

