BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.93

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and traded as low as $14.46. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 94,909 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.