BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.93

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and traded as low as $14.46. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 94,909 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $6,400,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $4,080,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.