Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 369,422 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% in the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 161,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NexWave Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC now owns 276,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 133,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,268 shares of company stock valued at $139,348 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,044. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

