Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $10.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

