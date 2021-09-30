Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,827 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in S&P Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after acquiring an additional 575,677 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $426.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $439.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.10.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

