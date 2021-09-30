Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,224 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,449 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,860,000 after buying an additional 1,928,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,526,000 after buying an additional 1,394,838 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,782,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,289,000 after buying an additional 1,383,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,322,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $34,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $385,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,702.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,364. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

