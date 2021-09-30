Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Seagen were worth $13,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Seagen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $164.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.25.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $2,416,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

