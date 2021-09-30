Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $17,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,583,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $490.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $495.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.85. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $245.40 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

