Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $413.00

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $349,019.02 and approximately $413.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00054988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00117787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00173557 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

