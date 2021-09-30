BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

FULT stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

