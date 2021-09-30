BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.27 Million Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of PBF Energy worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.