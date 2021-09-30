BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 780,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 248,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,455,000 after purchasing an additional 278,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oshkosh by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 88,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK opened at $104.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Several analysts have commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.