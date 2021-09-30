BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 2,436 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LZB opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.