BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 11,433 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.55. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.