BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 63 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 51.0% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 369.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 11.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 9.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,151 shares of company stock worth $74,325,926 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CACC opened at $590.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $671.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.59.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

