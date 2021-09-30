Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $48.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.68.

BOWFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

