Boku (LON:BOKU) Shares Down 1%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 195.50 ($2.55). 140,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 698,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.50 ($2.58).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Boku in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £578.03 million and a P/E ratio of -37.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 196.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 181.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

