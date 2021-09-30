Bollard Group LLC Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,381,000 after buying an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Nutrien by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $1,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 82.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 23.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.47. 62,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,976. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

