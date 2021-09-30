Bollard Group LLC Buys 21,015 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after buying an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.51. 115,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,714,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.