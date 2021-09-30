Bollard Group LLC Purchases 6,818 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,073. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $155.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.27 and a 200 day moving average of $134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

