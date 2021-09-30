boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital raised shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 447.78 ($5.85).

Get boohoo group alerts:

BOO traded down GBX 38.70 ($0.51) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 217.30 ($2.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,649,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,105. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 212.20 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 379.60 ($4.96). The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 30.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 270.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 305.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.