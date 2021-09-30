Boson Protocol Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $38.01 million and $2.91 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.76 or 0.00377161 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004399 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.64 or 0.00892777 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

