BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives $13.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPMP. Citigroup boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jonestrading lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $13.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.26. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. The company had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 89.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,507,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares during the period. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.