Bradley Louis Radoff Acquires 6,397 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 6,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $47,465.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 28,624 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $236,720.48.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 12,448 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $102,073.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 34,999 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $276,142.11.

On Thursday, August 26th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $81,788.19.

RMCF stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

