Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,283,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 1,646,072 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPG stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

