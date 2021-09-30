Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $67,000 in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.30 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.