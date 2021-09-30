Bridgefront Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HLIT opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $889.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -873.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

HLIT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.