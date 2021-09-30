Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASMB. HC Wainwright began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $156.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

