Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 163,598 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $91,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

NYSE BMY opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

