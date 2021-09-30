Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BR opened at $168.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.60. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.60.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

