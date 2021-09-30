Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to post $192.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.84 million and the lowest is $187.80 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $187.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $765.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $776.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $799.18 million, with estimates ranging from $763.70 million to $826.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 143,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,855. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.