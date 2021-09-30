Brokerages Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will post sales of $31.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.80 million and the highest is $35.45 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $51.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $128.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.10 million to $131.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $205.61 million, with estimates ranging from $174.80 million to $236.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 276.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 350,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 85,976.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

LADR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. 444,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,126. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 100.81 and a quick ratio of 100.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

