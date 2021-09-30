Brokerages Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Brokerages predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.14 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $150.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.08.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

