Brokerages Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will post sales of $2.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 million and the lowest is $1.87 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 645.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $8.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 million to $8.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.64 million, with estimates ranging from $19.17 million to $20.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 220.18%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
APDN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. 121,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,396. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $13.64.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.
