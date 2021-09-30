Brokerages Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will post sales of $2.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 million and the lowest is $1.87 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 645.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $8.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 million to $8.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.64 million, with estimates ranging from $19.17 million to $20.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 220.18%.

APDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APDN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. 121,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,396. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

